A charity is calling for a stop to damage to its Shaun the Sheep sculptures after yet more were damaged.

Martlets believes some are being deliberately vandalised, but others are being broken by high jinks late at night.

Shauns in Marlborough Place, Brighton, and St Anne’s Well Gardens were damaged over the weekend.

Other sculptures by the Pepperpot in Queens Park Road and outside the i360 were previously vandalised. #

But however the damage is done, it can cost up to £7,500 to repair a sculpture – and could risk them not being able to be auctioned after the trail finishes at the end of next month.

Tanya Hunt, director of income generation at Martlets says, “We know the sheep look so tempting to sit or jump up on, but they’re not toys – they’re works of art to be auctioned with an essential fundraising role in keeping Martlets caring.

“After the difficulties our city faced through COVID lockdowns we wanted to reconnect people to our work with a moment of joy.

“We’ve worked so hard along with our artists and sponsors to bring this trail to life, and with thousands of apps downloaded and maps handed out we know so many are enjoying it.

“We want people to make memories that matter, but stop and think before clambering on a sculpture for a photo or to impress your mates after a night out.

“We are urging everyone in our community to spread the word of the need for our work, keep the Shauns safe and keep Martlets caring.

“Please don’t climb on them, don’t sit on them, don’t graffiti them. Instead, please donate to help us keep the trail live till 5 November for all to enjoy.

“Every donation, no matter its size, has a direct impact on people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. It will mean that as people face their final days they can be lived with dignity and compassion, receiving specialist end-of-life care that Martlets delivers.”

A group of trail artists have issued the following, “A single sheep can take well over one hundred hours to paint.

“We were excited to see our work go out on the streets and our hope was that they would be enjoyed by the visitors and residents in Brighton & Hove.

“We are proud to have played our part in hopefully raising much needed funds to ensure the vital work of Martlets continues.

“However, we have also been deeply saddened and upset by the way that a few people have treated our work.

“Several of the sculptures have been deliberately damaged and some will take considerable expense and more of our time to repair them so that they are able to be auctioned.”

Text SHEEP to 70460 to give £3 or visit www.shaunbythesea.co.uk/donate/ to donate today and keep Martlets caring.