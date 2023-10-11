A listed university building has been vandalised with orange paint as part of a Just Stop Oil protest.

The Grade II* listed University of Sussex library building, which is usually open 24 hours a day, will close overnight from 6pm tonight until 8am tomorrow morning, to allow for cleaning after the protest.

The university says that it is “disappointed” at the vandalism and that it does not accept funding from oil and gas companies.

A video of a protester, named by Just Stop Oil as Oscar Denman-Gould, was shared earlier today showing a fire extinguisher used to paint the building.

Just Stop Oil says its supporters have painted five universities today, including University College London, Birmingham, Sussex, Falmouth and Exeter Universities.

A University of Sussex spokesperson said: “Today, a small number of people took part in a Just Stop Oil protest on campus.

“We support the right to protest, providing it is carried out respectfully and within the law.

“We’re disappointed that today’s protest resulted in vandalism of a university building.

“We take the climate crisis seriously. The University does not accept funding from oil and gas companies and, earlier this year, we joined a coalition of universities urging the asset management industry to halt support for fossil fuels.

“We actively seek to partner with organisations that share our environmental values and are fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2035.”

A statement from Just Stop Oil says: “Five student Just Stop Oil supporters have painted buildings belonging to University College London, Birmingham, Sussex, Falmouth and Exeter Universities.

“They are demanding the UK Government immediately halt planned new oil and gas projects and are calling on students and faculty staff to march with Just Stop Oil in London this November.”