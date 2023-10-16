It has been said on a number of occasions that South Tyneside born, London based 37 year old Nadine Shah possesses a voice and more importantly, a mystique, that has often been described as a blend of PJ Harvey, Siouxsie Sioux and Nick Cave.

She debuted her brooding, intensely atmospheric mix of midnight loner pop and torchy, jazz-kissed indie rock on a pair of EPs in 2012, followed by the full-length ‘Love Your Dum And Mad’ in 2013. Her second long player, ‘Fast Food’ was served two years later and her third album, 2017’s ‘Holiday Destination’, was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize. Her latest release is 2020’s ‘Kitchen Sink’ which found much acclaim from critics can be listened to/purchased HERE.

Four days ago she announced that new music is imminent! She added “I’ve not been on stage in a long while and I’m chomping at the bit to get back to it. Here’s two shows to wet ya whistle. Come join us, I’d love to see you there”. The two shows that Nadine is referencing is a date in Brighton this Thursday (19th October) at the popular Chalk venue in Pool Valley, and the other being ten days later at King Tut’s in Glasgow.

The Brighton show has been organised by local promoters JOY and the tickets are available to purchase from HERE and from HERE.

nadineshah.co.uk