YONAKA have just announced a long-awaited UK & European headline tour for 2024! They will kick things off in Brussels on 1st March, and make their way around cities including Paris and Amsterdam. The trio will then start the UK leg at London’s KOKO on 19th March, and hit stops in Birmingham, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and then finish up at Chalk in Brighton. Tickets are on sale now, HERE.

Heading out on tour America for the first time, YONAKA will support Barns Courtney this month! The jaunt kicks off on Monday in Philadelphia at Brooklyn Bowl, visits major markets across the country, and concludes on 15th November in Los Angeles, at The Roxy.

YONAKA will ignite their latest body of work, the ‘Welcome To My House’ EP, on stage. The project has already amassed millions of streams in addition to attracting widespread acclaim.

About ‘Welcome To My House’, Theresa shared, “Each song represents a memory or emotion inside of me. The experiences I have gone through have all spent time inside my house and consumed me. With the EP being called ‘Welcome To My House’, visually I want listeners to be able to open up a door, come into my world and see what each song meant to me at that specific time in my life.”

UK TOUR DATES:

March 19th – KOKO, London

March 21st – XOYO, Birmingham

March 22nd – Leadmill, Sheffield

March 23rd – Academy 2, Manchester

March 25th – SWG3 (TV Studio), Glasgow

March 26th – The Fleece, Bristol

March 27th – Chalk, Brighton

ABOUT YONAKA:

Sound bends to the whim of emotion. For YONAKA comprised of Theresa Jarvis [vocals], Alex Crosby [bass], and George Werbrouck-Edwards [guitar], music morphs in tandem with moods. Distortion teems with tension in moments of heavy catharsis, only to come back down in an exhale of electronic reprieve. As such, the UK trio —Theresa, Alex and George Werbrouck-Edwards — fuse pop, punk, and hip-hop into a hypnotic alternative rock hybrid. The group burrow deep inside themes of mental health, empowerment and the here and now with clear intention and expansive vision. After amassing over 150 million streams and earning widespread acclaim, YONAKA kickstarted the next chapter with the release of their ‘Welcome To My House’ EP out now via LAVA/Republic Records.

YONAKA paved the way for the EP with singles ‘PANIC’, ‘Welcome To My House’ and ‘Give Me My Halo’, introducing listeners to the EP’s theme. As Theresa further explains, “each song represents a memory or emotion inside me. The experiences I have gone through have all spent time inside my house and consumed me. With the EP being called ‘Welcome To My House’, visually I want listeners to be able to open up a door, come into my world and see what each song meant to me at that specific time in my life.”

“When you listen to us, I hope you feel empowered, heard, and like you’re not alone,” Theresa states. “Hearing other people’s stories has helped me heal and grow so much and I’d like to be that light for other people.”

www.weareyonaka.com