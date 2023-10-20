Sussex Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the identification of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman on Brighton beach.

A woman in her 40s reported being raped on the beach on Sunday, 10 September, near Kings Road Arches between 2am and 5.30am.

Detectives believe this man – captured on CCTV at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on the morning of the offence – may be able to help with their enquiries.

He was pictured wearing a distinctive TRAPSTAR T-shirt and speaking to staff at the station, before getting on a train heading towards London.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said:

“We are asking anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have spoken to him at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on September 10, to get in contact with us as a matter of urgency.

“We’re also keen to speak to any other witnesses, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Kings Road Arches on that morning.

“If you have any information that may help, please report online or via 101, quoting Operation Carpenter. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

Information can also be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.