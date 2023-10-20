elbow return in May 2024 with UK tour dates to accompany the release of their tenth studio album.

elbow’s first arena tour since 2018 (although they played Brighton Centre on 18th September 2021 – Review HERE) marks a moment for the band to deliver the perfect show in celebration of that ten album career as lead singer Guy Garvey explains:

“We love the intimacy of theatres, but we have some very big songs and the electricity of 20,000 people singing along cannot be denied. So, the big rooms it is and big shows they will be. Can’t wait to see everybody again.”

The dates see elbow revisit the scenes of some of their greatest shows and also break new ground in Manchester, where they will be among the first artists to perform at the new Co-op Live, the largest indoor concert space in the UK. That night will add another landmark hometown moment to a history that includes shows at legendary venues from the Roadhouse and The Night And Day Café to multiple nights at the Manchester O2 Apollo and headline shows at the city’s AO Arena, Castlefield Bowl, and the Bridgewater Hall with the Hallé orchestra.

In contrast, their return to London’s The O2 will mark their fifth show at the iconic venue, following 2018’s sell out, alongside returns to Brighton, Nottingham, Leeds, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The landmark release of a tenth studio album in March of 2024 for one of the UK’s most beloved bands underlines the importance of elbow to the story of contemporary British music. Having established a reputation for crafting timeless music and cemented their position as one of the country’s most respected bands with their fourth studio album, the multi-platinum certified ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’, the band are now rightly regarded as one of the most influential acts of the last twenty years.

Their nine studio albums to date have seen elbow amass a host of awards, including a BRIT, a Mercury prize, and multiple Ivor Novello songwriting awards. After performing at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony the band were granted the freedom of their hometown of Bury.

The new album was written and recorded in their individual studios in Manchester and London and progressed with a period together in the Cotswolds. Production and mixing were finalised at their spiritual home of Blueprint Studios, Salford, central to all elbow albums.

Fans are able to register for a ticket pre-sale for the arena tour from today (Friday 20th October) by pre-ordering a special limited edition of the new album from www.elbow.co.uk. The pre-sale will go live on Wednesday 25th October at 10am. Tickets for the shows are available on general sale from Friday 27th October.

elbow May 2024 tour dates:

Tuesday 7th – Brighton Centre

Thursday 9th – London The O2

Friday 10th – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday 11th – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 12th – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 14th – Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 15th – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

www.elbow.co.uk