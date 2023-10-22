Chelsea 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

Sjoeke Nusken scored a brace to help Chelsea secure a Women’s Super League comeback victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at Kingsmeadow.

The Germany midfielder netted her first two goals in blue after her summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Her first came in first-half added-time before she scored again just after the break.

This came after Brighton’s Pauline Bremer scored the opener for Melissa Phillips’s side, who failed to take advantage of their early lead.

Seagulls defender Guro Bergsvand scored an own goal in the 74th minute and Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones came off the bench to put the game out of reach.

Elisabeth Terland’s second-half stoppage-time goal was merely a consolation as Brighton’s losing run was extended to three.

Three points for Chelsea put them joint top with title rivals Manchester City after their 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

Brighton moved up place to ninth in the table on goal difference after Everton were thrashed 5-0 at home by Manchester United.