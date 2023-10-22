A proposed football stadium for Brighton and Hove Albion’s top-flight women’s team has won the support of a key figure on the national political stage.

Former Brighton and Hove council leader Steve Bassam, who now sits in the House of Lords as Lord Bassam of Brighton, has welcomed the idea.

Lord Bassam is a member of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow ministerial team and speaks for his party on sport – as well as international trade, business, energy and industrial strategy.

He spoke about the plans to help the Albion women move from their current hoe in Crawley to a permanent home in Brighton and Hove.

The idea was debated at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (19 October) when the Labour-run council backed it in principle.

Labour councillor John Hewitt proposed a motion, saying that playing most home matches in Crawley had a detrimental effect on attendances and hindered development and participation.

Councillor Hewitt said that the team having a purpose-built stadium in Brighton and Hove would benefit both the club and the city.

He also said that an independent assessment published in August found that the club had contributed a staggering £595 million to the local economy during their 2022-23 campaign.

Not everyone was convinced. Conservative councillor Samer Bagaeen said that the women’s team should play at the Amex rather than have a purpose-built stadium.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that it made sense for the men’s and women’s set ups to share overheads.

She said that a separate dedicated stadium would saddle the women’s team with much higher running costs which others have said would leave less money for the playing budget.

But despite some reservations, the council backed the idea in principle and voted for a report to be prepared for a future meeting.

The report would be expected to look at how the council could “support the club in establishing a women’s stadium in the city including through identification of possible sites”.

Lord Bassam of Brighton said: “The vote is historic. No local authority has ever backed the building of a football stadium for women’s use before.

“Other towns and cities will follow as the women’s game becomes increasingly popular.

“This is an important statement of support for the development of the women’s game in the UK. Where Brighton and Hove leads others follow.

“Women’s football is at a critical stage in its development. It is attracting new investment into training facilities, player development, transfer income and global TV and media coverage.

“The council’s decision is part of that development and will greatly enhance fan engagement and support for the game locally and nationally.

“In the long term, the women’s side of the club will see this as a significant turning point in the development of the team just as the Amex has been for the super Seagulls.

“It will help take the club to another level. This is an inspired move which I fully support”