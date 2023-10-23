A rising music star from Brighton won three Youth Music Awards, including one for her video shot at East Brighton Golf Club.

EVA also won the rising star award and the live performance award at a star-studded event at London’s Troxy on Wednesday, 18 October.

In the past year Eva Lewis-Wheatley, 21, has released four singles and played at Glastonbury as a finalist in the festival’s emerging talent competition.

Eva said: “Brighton is such a supportive place to grow up as a creative, there is a real community within the arts.

“I’m thrilled to be able to represent not just the city itself but also its central music charity, Audio Active, who funded my music video that won a Youth Music award but also helped nurture me into the artist I am today.”

EVA joined an all-female music producing group at AudioActive in her teens, one of the projects supported by Youth Music, and now writes songs in between classes at university.

The Youth Music Awards are judged by a panel of music industry experts, including singer and radio presenter, Fleur East and Brit-nominated Rising Star, Joy Crookes.

Chief executive of charity Youth Music, Matt Griffiths, said: “The Youth Music Awards provides a platform for the incredibly talented next generation of creatives and leaders emerging from the grassroots organisations we invest in across the country.

“The event really demonstrates the importance of supporting grassroots music.

“Without it, the future of music is less diverse, inclusive, and creative.”