The team behind a fine dining Brighton restaurant which closed earlier this year are opening a cafe and deli at the same site.

Isaac At closed in August after more than eight years serving up small plate menus at the Gloucester Street restaurant.

Now its award-winning sommelier Alex Preston and friend Maria Barney, with backing from Isaac At’s founder Isaac Bartlett-Copeland, are planning on opening a new venture there, Meat Bread Wine.

Alex, last year named as one of the country’s top 25 sommeliers by Harpers, said: “One thing I always wanted to do was to open a wine bar and with everything that was going on with the closure of Isaac At, I thought it would be a lovely space to make one.

“It’s going to be primarily a deli with a focus on really good local produce and predominantly English wines, but also starting to bring in different native varieties, like a Japanese wine made from koshu grapes just outside Mount Fuji.

“Once we have the licence through, customers have the option of buying the wines they drink to take back home.”

The licensing application to Brighton and Hove City Council, says: “The front of the venue is now going to be a deli style shop where high

end products for off-sale will be placed. Off-sale is applied for during all opening hours.

“The rear section of the premises will be for dine and drink in, where on-sales of alcohol will only be permitted from midday.

“There is to be no vertical drinking in the premises as this does not suit the new style business. Similarly due to the style, later hours are no longer required and as such the applicant seeks to reduce these by one hour to 9.30pm.

“As a residents of the area, the applicants are well aware of licensing issues, hence the request to update the premises licence with a number of updated and new conditions to satisfy the licensing objectives.”

The application asks to amend the floor plan, to start serving two hours earlier and to close earlier, and to sell alcohol to be consumed off the premises.