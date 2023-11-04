A former Brighton man has been remanded in custody on a charge of arson.

Lawrence Quinn, 60, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court where he was alleged to have set the curtains alight in his flat in Harpers Road, Newhaven, on Tuesday 24 October.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called out shortly after 9.30am on that date to a fire at Quinn’s flat and rescued him.

Quinn, formerly of Craven Road and Grand Parade, Brighton, was taken to hospital and later arrested and charged.

The fire service had been called to the same flat two days earlier to a kitchen fire at 6.50pm, with the blaze out by 9.10pm.

On that occasion the fire was believed to have been caused while a pan of pasta was being cooked.

Fire crews from Preston Circus and Roedean, in Brighton, were sent as well as crews from Newhaven and Seaford.

Sussex Police said: “We can confirm that Lawrence Quinn, 60, currently of no fixed address but previously of Harpers Road, Newhaven, has been charged with one count of arson.

“It follows a fire at a flat in Harpers Road, Newhaven, on Sunday 24 October.

“He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at a court yet to be confirmed on Wednesday 29 November.”

Quinn’s case was mentioned at Hove Crown Court on Thursday (2 November).

He is expected to enter a plea to the charge when he next appears in the crown court later this month.