On 16th February 2024, Atlanta trio Omni will release ‘Souvenir’, their fourth album and second for Sub Pop, available worldwide on CD/LP/DSP.

‘Souvenir’ finds guitarist Frankie Broyles, singer/bassist Philip Frobos, and drummer Chris Yonker converting their creative fuel into sharp, driving songs that land immediately, sporting chopping riffs, staccato beats, and wiry melodies. Each track is a compact unit that stands on its own, reflecting the time and place in which it was created.

Omni has today shared an official video for their lead single, ‘Exacto’, directed by Zach Pyles, concept by Frankie Broyles, Chris Yonker, and Zach Pyles. Watch the video HERE.

The band shares about the new single: “Exacto was born from a fruitful writing session one night at our main getaway in Vienna, GA. The power in the guitar leads and rhythm were immediately conjured. Lyrics and melodies were written in the back of a van in Sacramento, thinking of being left on the shelf, imagining the odd things people do for attention from people they love and strangers alike.”

“And yes, that’s a real TV falling from a 10-story parking deck in downtown Atlanta. No, we did not ask permission. No one was hurt in the making of this video.”

Omni has also announced headline shows in 2024 supporting ‘Souvenir’, with the band returning to the UK and Ireland for a string of dates in April. The opening date of which will be here in Brighton at the ever popular Green Door Store.

Tickets for these shows are on sale this Friday 10th November at 9am. So check out your usual ticket agency or go to the venue websites.

Catch Omni live in 2024:

Apr. 10 – Brighton – The Green Door Store

Apr. 11 – Bristol – Strange Brew

Apr. 12 – Falmouth – Cornish Bank

Apr. 14 – Dublin – Workman’s Cellar

Apr. 15 – Glasgow – Hug & Pint

Apr. 16 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

Apr.. 17 – Manchester – Deaf Institute

Apr. 18 – Birmingham – Hare & Hounds

Apr. 19 – Margate – Where Else?

Apr. 20 – London – Moth Club

‘Souvenir’ can now be pre-ordered in the UK and Europe.

Orders direct from Sub Pop’s Mega Mart 2 (the new European sibling to the Sub Pop Mega Mart) will receive the limited Loser Edition on Transparent Silver Souvenir Swirl (while supplies last). Grab yours HERE.

