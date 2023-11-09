The cost of living crisis is being factored into the health service’s plans to keep people out of hospital this year as it prepares for winter.

Councillors heard from NHS chiefs and Brighton and Hove City Council’s executive director for adult social care Rob Persey, how heath services are gearing up for the busiest time of year.

Winter brings extra pressure on health services due to seasonal illnesses such as flu norovirus and seasonal illnesses, more people falling due to icy conditions and respiratory illnesses worsening in cold weather.

The impact of the cost of living crisis is included in this year’s report, as people living in deprivation are at risk of failing to keep themselves well both physically and mentally.

During the Health and Wellbeing Board meeting on Tuesday 7 November, Mr Persey said this year’s plan is “admission avoidance”, or trying to keep people out of hospital as much as possible so they can recover at home.

He said: “It’s really important we focus more on admission avoidance. Once you end up at ED (emergency department), particularly if you’re an old person and a frail elderly person, there’s a very strong chance that you will be admitted.

“Once you’re admitted, you’ll be in hospital for a while. If we can turn you around before ED and treat you in your own home setting, you have a much better whole experience.”

Conservative councillor Emma Hogan, who works in the NHS as a psychiatrist, backed the position on avoiding admissions and asked how it is implemented.

She was told an admissions prevention based at the front door at Royal Sussex County Hospital with community-based staff working to bring patients out of hospital as quickly as possible when it is safe and appropriate.

Mr Persey confirmed winter planning is in a better position than last year, as the take of up flu and covid-19 booster vaccines has improved.

There are currently ten covid-19 in-patients receiving care at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Eastern Road, Brighton, but the board was assured this is not impacting the wider hospital community.

A report on the effectiveness of the winter plan is due to go before the Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee in the spring.