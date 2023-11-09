A collision which left a man in hospital after a collision with a lorry is to be investigated by police.

Sussex Police have asked for CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident where a lorry collided with a cyclist at about 6pm on Tuesday night (7 November) on Boundary Road, Portslade.

The collision left the cyclist – a man from Brighton, 39 – with serious injuries in Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The lorry driver, a man from Staffordshire, 55, was not injured.

Multiple police cars were spotted at the scene which left the road partially closed, with buses having to stop and restart either side of Portslade train station.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances, and have appealed for anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police by emailing: collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 and quote serial 1086 of 07/11.”