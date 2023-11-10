Evan Ferguson has signed a new contract until June 2029.

Brighton and Hove Albion will now be better placed to fend off the attentions of other clubs as Ferguson’s worth will be astronomical.

The Ireland international put pen to paper on the new extended deal earlier this week.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Evan is a brilliant young talent and we are delighted for him.

“He’s shown his ability at club and international level after breaking into the team at the start of the year and we are looking forward to working with him and watching his continued progress.”

Ferguson joined Albion from the Irish club Bohemians in January 2021.

He quickly established himself at academy and under-21 level before becoming Brighton’s fifth youngest senior debutant later that year against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup.

He scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in December 2022 and has 15 senior goals for Albion.