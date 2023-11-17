A student union women’s officer has denied expressing support for Hamas just a day after the group’s militants entered Israel.

Hanin Barghouthi, 22, is accused of a single count of expressing an “opinion or belief” in support of the banned organisation on October 8.

Prosecutor Bridget Fitzpatrick told Westminster Magistrates’ Court the alleged offence relates to a four-minute speech which was allegedly “supportive of the actions of Hamas that had taken place in Israel the day before”.

Police became aware of it after a video began circulating on October 11.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and black cardigan, she spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth, address in Brighton and reply “not guilty” when the charge was put to her during the brief hearing.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring granted her conditional bail until she appears at the Old Bailey on December 8.

Her bail conditions ban her from obtaining international travel documents or using a mobile phone not authorised by police unless in an emergency, and she must also live and sleep at her address each night.

The judge told her: “I am not making any determination today about whether what you did was criminal or not, that is for the jury.

“If an allegation is made that you have attended any demonstration and you are charged with a criminal offence I will remand you in custody.”

The offence she is charged with is contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.