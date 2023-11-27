Half-hour “housing surgeries” are due to start next month to give council tenants and leaseholders time to share their concerns about maintenance, repairs and tenancy services.

The sessions are scheduled to take place before Brighton and Hove City Council’s housing area panels when tenants and leaseholders discuss broader housing issues with councillors and officials.

Papers released before the December panels said that the drop-in sessions were intended to give people time to discuss their housing problems.

The move is also intended to help the panel meetings to focus on specific topics on the agenda.

The drop-ins have been scheduled to start 30 minutes before the housing area panels and are expected to take place in the same room as the meeting.

The first drop-in sessions are next week.

North area: Monday 4 December at 1.30pm in the conference room in the housing centre in Eastergate Road, Moulsecoomb.

East area: Tuesday 5 December at 6pm in the Bristol Estate Community Room, 146a Donald Hall Road, Brighton.

Central area: Tuesday 12 December at 1.30pm at Brighton Town Hall, Bartholomews.

West Hove and Portslade area: Wednesday 13 December at 6pm at Hove Town Hall, Norton Road.