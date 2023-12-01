Joseph Eubank has been charged with raping a teenage girl near Brighton’s Palace Pier in the summer.

Eubank, 27, the youngest son of boxer Chris Eubank, was charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

A girl under the age of 18 reported being raped by a man near to the pier on the evening of Friday, 16 July this year.

She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched.

Eubank, of Hill Drive in Hove, was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

He has been released on bail with strict conditions, to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 11 January, 2024.