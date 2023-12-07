A major road scheme which would have created a new public square in front of the Royal Pavilion will now not begin until at least next summer.

The third phase of the Valley Gardens project, which includes replacing the Aquarium roundabout next to the Palace Pier with traffic lights, was set to begin in spring this year, with contractors in the process of being appointed in January.

But in June, Brighton and Hove News revealed the new Labour adminstration had called in the scheme for review after May’s elections.

The precise reasons for the review have not been specified.

This week, councillors were told a “forensic” review will not be complete until next year – and the council website says once that’s complete, it will take another six months before work starts.

Green Councillor Steve Davis said: “Given Labour has now had control of the council for more than six months this ‘review’ cannot be understood as anything other than a pause to a project Labour had previously voted for.

“Residents are not informed of the criteria for this so-called review, nor a timeline for its completion.

“When pressed we received no response on if they are willing to consult the Valley Gardens Forum on any potential changes.

“The longer they fail to take leadership on major projects, the more they will rack up costs – construction work is not getting any cheaper.

“After months of important consultation, and with over £6 million committed to the project by external funders, Labour’s prevarication could put the project at risk.

“Worse still, their ‘review’ is delaying vital active travel improvements that would make the area near the Palace Pier safer for all road users, particularly pedestrians.

“After the successful implementation of Phase 1 and Phase 2 brought a new park, hundreds of new trees and flowers, wider walkways, cycle lane and an event space to the city centre, Labour must urgently explain their rationale for continued delays to the final piece of a previously agreed major project.”

Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “The review is to make absolutely sure that the plans devised by the last administration are aligned with what we, the new Labour administration, were elected to deliver and to give stakeholders another chance to comment.

“We are committed to finishing the Valley Gardens improvements, but it is our responsibility to forensically check the details in view of the amount of money that is being invested in the last phase of this important project.

“We always welcome comments on our plans at any time from all interested parties. Since the summer we have been in touch with a range of stakeholders including Brighton and Hove Buses with a meeting at their Conway Street depot and a walkabout the area. We’ve met with Bricycles, with whom I did a cycle ride in the area, too.

“We have engaged with the Valley Gardens Forum, BusWatch and the Transport Partnership; we may set up a sub-group to focus on Valley Gardens 3, if required.”