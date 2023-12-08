People using a Brighton park are being asked to tell police if they see a teenage girl sleeping rough there.

Brighton Police say they are concerned for the girl, who has blonde hair often worn in a messy plait, after reports she’s been sleeping in Queens Park.

It’s not known who she is.

They said: “We are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl after a report that she may have been sleeping outdoors in Queens Park, Brighton, particularly due to the recent poor weather conditions.

“We are making enquiries to establish her identity and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or has any information which could help locate her.

“The teenager is reported to have blonde messy style hair which is braided and was wearing a pale blue and pink tracksuit.

“Anyone who has seen her or has any information about her is asked to call 999 quoting Operation Sorrel.”