Able-bodied drivers who used fake or borrowed blue badges have been fined thousands of pounds by the courts.

Caroline Cowley of Chalky Road in Portslade was found guilty in her absence after she failed to appear on 22 September. She had used a blue badge issued by West Sussex County Councilto park in Cannon Place, Brighton on 17 October last year.

She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and costs of £100, bringing the total court bill to £1,024.

Mariana Agladious of Stonery Road, Portslade admitted using a badge issued by Brighton and Hove City Council to park in Bartholomews on 13 February.

On 22 September, she was fined £415 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26.

Scott McQuaide of Langley Crescent, Woodingdean, used a blue badge issued by Brighton and Hove City Council to park at Jubilee Street on 10 January.

He was found guilty in his absence on 22 September,

Oliver Stunt of Baker Street pleaded guilty on 22 September to using a blue badge to park in Kingsbury Street on 13 January.

He was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £26 victim surcharge.

Sylvia Mwenze of Montpelier Terrace was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and costs of £100, bringing the total court bill to £1,024.

She was found guilty in her absence on 22 September of using a blue badge to park at Hove Town Hall on 7 November last year.

Dionne Stephens, of Dyke Road, Brighton, admitted using a badge issued by Brighton and Hove City Council to park in Spring Street on 21 December last year.

On 27 October she was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £150, bringing the total court bill to £430.

Adrian Liles, 66, of Friday Street, Eastbourne, used a blue badged purporting to have been issued by Brighton and Hove City Council to park in Queens Gardens, Hove on 10 May.

On 27 October, he admitted the offence and was fined £320 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £150, bringing the total court bill to £598.

On 24 November, Angela Ball failed to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court where she was found guilty of using a blue badge in Brighton on 23 February.

Ball, of Montague Street, Brighton, was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £430, bringing the total court bill to £598.

Domenico Missoni, of Radley Road, Bristol, was charged with not telling the council who had been driving a silver Citroen alleged to have been guilty of an offence, and of using a badge issued by the London Borough of Brent to park in John Street, Brighton, on 13 April.

The second charge was withdrawn but Missoni was found guilty of the first in his absence on 24 November at Brighton Magistrates Court. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £88 and costs of £450, bringint the total to £758.

Alexandra Parr, of Springfield Road, Brighton, was found guilty in her absence on 24 November of using a badge issued by Brighton and Hove City council to park in Brighton on 19 January.

She was fined £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and costs of £430, bringing the total court bill to £1,046.