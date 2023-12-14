Last New Year’s Eve we saw out 2022 with a bang! We were based in Queen’s Road in Brighton and were whizzing between The Rossi Bar and The Hope & Ruin in a bold attempt to catch as many live bands as we possibly could. The Hope & Ruin’s bash was on the theme of ‘Goodies vs Baddies’ and many joyous punters dressed the part.

It has now been announced that this New Year’s Eve night at the street level bar in The Hope & Ruin will be on the theme of ‘Silver & Gold’. Though not compulsory, people are encouraged to raid the dressing up box as there are prizes for the best dressed!

The night is co-promoted by Acid Box and Stay Sick and they have secured the services of three of the hottest bands around, Electric Cowboy Club, Pussyliquor and Top Left Club. There will also be banging DJ sets from Neil from Stay Sick and Polly from Acid Box. You can expect to hear a full on party mix including rock n roll, trashy garage, psych, 60s funk, punk, glam, new wave and more to get you dancing your way into 2024!

Space will be limited and so people will be allowed in on a first come first served basis. This event has free entry, however the venue will be releasing some very limited advance guaranteed entry before 9pm tickets for just £6. For £6 you’ll also get a free shot on entry and a portion of the cost will be donated to the wonderful Gig Buddies. Keep your eyes peeled HERE for those tickets!

This is set to be a HUGE night of dancing, drinking and seeing friends. Who, or what, will you come as?

It is also worth noting that there is a separate free entry event going on upstairs at The Hope & Ruin on the same night. This is on a rodeo theme and details of this can be found HERE.

Also down the road at The Rossi Bar for New Year’s Eve, there will be a free entry event under the banner of ‘Stoned & Starving’ and that will feature live music performances from 8pm by Flip Top Head, Trip Westerns, LadyLike, Arcadia Residentia, and The Aphex Twins.