A football thug who ‘”led his sister astray” will be spending Christmas behind bars for his part in a pub brawl.

Calum Adams, 28, punched bouncers at The Railway Bell in Brighton after an Albion match against Crystal Palace on March 2 this year.

The court heard the fight started after his sister Daisy, 23, kicked off after she was pushed by a doorman, mistaking it for an assault.

After she started hitting the bouncers, her brother and new boyfriend, Oliver Treagus, 22, joined in.

This week at Hove Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Gold jailed Calum Adams for six months, and banned him from going to football matches for six years.

Judge Gold said: “This was a sustained incident. It was obvious to you that your presence outside the public house was not welcome and your behaviour was totally inappropriate.

“Having seen the footage, I understand the three of you accept that. There’s no doubt it caused concern to ordinary law abiding passers-by.”

To Calum Adams, he said: “You need to set an example to your little sister, not lead her astray. There’s no alternative to an immediate custodial sentence.”

The court was told Calum Adams, of Cowfold Drive, Brighton, had been intending on going to the match, but the Met Police confiscated his ticket after an unspecified incident earlier in the day.

Instead, the trio had gone to a pub and drunk through the match, carrying on afterwards until they tried to get into the Railway Bell and were turned away.

James McPherson, defending both the Adams siblings, said Daisy, who is six months pregnant, has no previous convictions.

He said: “She was pushed from behind. That was an accident but she didn’t realise that at the time.”

Of Calum Adams, he said: “He has realised he’s not capable of going to a pub and stopping at one or two drinks. He’s a binge drinker.

“He’s now completely given up alcohol and made an application to work full time at the cemetery in Bear Road.”

Defending Treagus, Nicola Sully said he had no previous convictions, and had once been an assistant coach for Ringmer Rovers JFC.

She said: “Mr Treagus didn’t instigate the attack – he reacted to what he believed was his partner being pushed and shoved.

“He’s a young man who is deeply ashamed of that incident.”

Treagus, of New Heritage Way, North Chailey, and Daisy Adams were both given 18-month community orders, with Daisy Adams ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation sessions and Treagus to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Treagus was also given a four-year football banning order.

Calum Adams was previously jailed for nine months in 2017 for another brawl at the same pub.

Court reports from the time say tables and chairs were thrown after Southampton fans entered the pub – although as there was no match that day it was unclear if the fight was football related.

And in November 2021, he was fined £20 and ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the Quadrant Pub on Queens Road after admitting smashing a window, causing damage of £2,617.

Following the brawl, Sussex Police released images of two other men involved, but these have not yet been identified.

A police spokesman said: “Police have appealed for information about two unknown men who they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation.

“Any information can be reported to us online quoting serial 1455 of 15/03.”