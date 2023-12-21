An anti-Israel activist from Brighton has been arrested over a tweet which professed support for Hamas.

Tony Greenstein, 69, was taken into custody for questioning by terror police yesterday morning, and released on police bail later that afternoon.

The far-left website Skwawkbox has reported it was over a tweet which said: “I support the Palestinians that is enough and I support Hamas against the Israeli army.”

The site also reported Greenstein’s phone and laptop were seized and have not been returned to him.

A spokeswoman for Counter Terror Police South East said: “Yesterday a man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence.

“The 69-year-old was arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation in relation to Hamas.

“He has since been released on bail until 20 March 2024. “