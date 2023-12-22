Brighton and Hove rail passengers face a hike in fares of nearly 5% next year, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said.

Most regulated rail fares increases will be capped at 4.9% instead of the July RPI figure which has been historically used. This means that the rail fare increase is lower than July’s 9% rate and set to come in on 3 March 2024.

Regulated rail fares include season tickets on most commuter journeys, some off-peak return tickets on long distance routes and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.

A statement from the DfT said: “Today’s announcement means fare increases are lower than last year’s rise and will not increase until 3 March 2024.

“This means passengers will not see any changes in their fares until then, giving them more time to purchase season tickets at the current rate and keeping fares as low as possible for longer. Fare changes will now take place in March every year moving forward.

Secretary of State for Transport in England, Mark Harper, commented: “Changed working patterns after the pandemic means that our railways are still losing money and require significant subsidies, so this rise strikes a balance to keep our railways running, while not overburdening passengers.

“We remain committed to supporting the rail sector reform outdated working practices to help put it on a sustainable financial footing.

The shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said: “The Tories have just announced another brutal bumper rise in rail fares. With passengers facing record delays and cancellations and delays, this is an insult to millions.