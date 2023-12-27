A man has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder following a hit and run in Brighton.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested when police stopped an Enterprise rental van on the A27 in Worthing on Saturday morning (23 December) shortly after a 26-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed.

Detectives said that they were carrying out a murder investigation after the crash at about 5am on Saturday.

A section of the A23 London Road was closed while the scene was examined.

Sussex Police said: “A murder investigation has been launched after a pedestrian was tragically killed in a collision in Brighton.

“Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred on the junction of Preston Road and Cumberland Road at around 5am on Saturday 23 December.

“A white van is reported to have collided with a pedestrian before making off from the scene.

“The vehicle was identified and stopped on the A27, Worthing, later that morning.

“The driver – a 40-year-old man from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of murder and transported into police custody.

“The victim – a 26-year-old local man – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A section of the road has been closed between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area in the meantime.”

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Firstly, I’d like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation and I’d like to reassure the public that a suspect has been arrested.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area as we seek to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“I appreciate this will cause disruption to local traffic and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Barclay.