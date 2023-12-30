The Met Office has issued a “yellow” wind warning with more story weather expected to see out the year.

And tomorrow (Sunday 31 December) some scattered blustery showers ae expected to add to the mix as a cold front sweeps across the area.

The official forecaster said: “A spell of strong and gusty winds will move east across England and Wales, bringing some disruption to travel and services.

“An active cold front will move east across England and Wales during Saturday and into Sunday and will be characterised by strong winds and some heavy rain.

“Gusts of 45mph to 50mph widely but squally near the cold front with some gusts around 60mph while the strongest gusts are likely near coasts in the west and south, with 65mph to 75mph in places.”

The Met Office also said: “On the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

“Even from the shore, large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs. Know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Temperatures today and over the next few days are likely to range between a maximum of about 52F (11C) and a minimum of 42F (6C).

The wind warning is in place from 11am today until 3pm tomorrow, New Year’s Eve.