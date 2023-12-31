As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

It emerged that plans are afoot to turn a listed Brighton church into a listing centre as repair costs soar and congregation numbers dwindle.

A hygiene report was published revealing a Rottingdean pub’s kitchen had been forced to close because of a fly infestation.

A pavilion in a crime-ridden pub is to be turned back into a cafe, with new toilets attached – with the new cafe operator offered reduced rent to also manage the loos.

Wired Sussex, a groundbreaking tech industry support organisation, went into liquidation, blaming the impact of covid on its job board.

And a company owned by Nicholas van Hoogstraten’s sons applied for permission to turn a former jobcentre into flats.