Brighton and Hove Albion go to another happy hunting ground this evening (Tuesday 2 January) – the London Stadium.

Albion have not lost at West Ham in the Premier League era although David Moyes’s Irons are currently a form side.

Adam Webster returns to the starting line up as Igor Julio joins the Seagulls’ injury list. James Milner is also due to start.

Albion skipper Lewis Dunk is suspended. Jason Steele is back in goal while the outfield starters include Pascal Gross, Pervis Estupinan, Facundo Buonanotte and Billy Gilmour.

Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck are both due to start for Brighton, as is young Jack Hinshelwood, while Evan Ferguson is on the bench along with veteran Adam Lallana and academy player Imari Samuels.

Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek are among the threats in the Hammers starting line up.