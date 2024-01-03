A charity-matching app will launch in Brighton this month in response to a national shortage of volunteers.

Although volunteers donate approximately 86,000 hours per week in Brighton and Hove according to Community Works, local charities are still reporting that poor funding means they cannot afford help with more skilled tasks.

A Bumble-style app and website, called The Social Society, uses artificial intelligence to filter volunteering opportunities by location, skill set, and availability.

Due to go live on Monday, 22 January, the app will also help employees whose employers offer volunteer days as a way to find good causes to help out.

Clare Kennedy, from Kennedy Street Recovery on Ditchling Road, said: “As a small start-up addiction recovery charity, there are so many jobs to do – the most important being offering support and connecting those individuals and families that reach out for help.

“So when it comes to other much-needed resources, skills and talent, we can’t generally afford them.

“Working with The Social Society has been a joy, they match up charities with really talented individuals from kind, forward-thinking companies.

“Companies that have heart can really make a difference when a charity has no funding for all those other jobs that need doing.”

The Social Society was set up in 2015, originally as a Brighton meetup group to combat loneliness, and now organises social events and connects people to charities.

Co-founder, Toni Finnimore, said: “Our local charities form the backbone of community support and they need our help more than ever.”

Individuals can register for £8 per month for access to the platform, while charities pay £5.99 per month.

To celebrate its launch, 50 Brighton charities will be offered free partnerships with The Social Society.

Nicola Wyatt from Sound Waves Foundation, which runs British Sign Language (BSL) after schools clubs in Hove, said: “The Social Society has enabled us to move further and faster than ever.

“We have been connected with so many experienced individuals with amazing skills to offer. For a small charity like ours the Social Society is invaluable.”