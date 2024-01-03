People living in Patcham are being warned the village could flood tomorrow as yet more rain is forecast.

The Met Office says as much as 50mm of rain could fall in six hours, with a yellow be aware warning in place from midday tomorrow until 3am on Friday.

IN a circular sent just before 7am this morning David Harris, who monitors groundwater in Patcham, said water levels at the Ladies Mile borehole are now rising at more than 1m every day.

He says if it continues to rise at the same speed, cellars will flood in eight days, and roads in 11 days – but if the rain forecast speeds this up, this could happen even sooner.

At the time of publication, groundwater levels were at 38.53m above sea level at Ladies Mile – a metre higher than 6am this morning.

The village’s cellars begin to flood at 43.8m and surface flooding happens at 47m.

Mr Harris said: “This is a difficult one to forecast at this stage. My best prediction is that that the speed of rise will increase with the advent of the next four hours rain and then tomorrow’s forecast rainfall.

“The groundwater will rise close to the surface and may just ingress some cellars and may go artesian, i.e. springs breaking out at the Southern end of Old London Road.

“But then there is forecast a period of rising atmospheric pressure which will give us an increasingly dry period and so the groundwater may peak at a level very close to the surface.

“Summarising, it is a very close run prediction, so please keep all of your anti-flooding precautions in a state of immediate readiness and keep clicking on the Environment Agency link in order closely to watch the groundwater’s rising state.

The Met Office warning says: “A spell of rain is expected to move northeast across southern and eastern parts of England on Thursday, clearing during Thursday night.

“The track of the heaviest rainfall remains very uncertain, but there is a chance of 20-30 mm falling in 6-9 hours across a portion of the warning area, with a few places perhaps seeing 40-50 mm. Impacts are more likely due to the current very wet ground across the region.”