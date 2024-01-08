An amber cold weather health alert has been issued this week, with warnings that OAPs are most at risk.

Below-average temperatures are expected to persist for the rest of the week, with sub-zero temperatures forecast in Brighton on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

A yellow be aware ice warning has also been issued by the Met Office this morning, in place from 3pm today until 3am tomorrow.

Brighton and Hove City Council has authorised its severe weather emergency protocol for rough sleepers, which means a night hostel will be available until the end of the week.

The amber cold weather warning says: “Significant impacts are probable across the health and social care sector due to forecast weather conditions.

These include: observed increase in mortality across the population, particularly in the 65+ age group of those with certain underlying health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups.

“Increased demand for remote health care services likely; internal temperatures in care settings (e.g. hospitals, care homes and primary care settings) may fall below recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.

“Maintaining indoor temporatures at recommended 18C may become challenging for some, leading to increased risk of vulnerable people;.

“Staffing issues due to external factors (e.g. travel delays). Other sectors may start to see observed impacts (e.g. transport and energy).”

The ice warning says: “Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night. Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground.”