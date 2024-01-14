Patients were warned to stay away from the main hospital in Brighton except for life-threatening emergencies this evening (Sunday 14 January).

The Royal Sussex County Hospital declared a “critical incident” after significant problems with its computers systems and phones, with NHS chiefs turning away ambulances.

University Hospitals Sussex said: “We have declared a critical incident this evening after both the Royal Sussex County and Princess Royal hospitals were significantly affected by problems with IT and phone systems.

“This means that ambulances are being diverted and patients will be taken by the ambulance service to alternative hospitals to meet their needs.

“Please do not attend our emergency departments unless it is a lifesaving emergency.

“Patients are being strongly advised to consider alternatives to these services apart from lifesaving emergencies.

“For any urgent health support, please use NHS 111 online or by phone to receive advice and direction to the most appropriate service.”

The NHS trust gave out two phone numbers for maternity patients, saying: “If you need to contact our maternity units, please use the following numbers

Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton 07917 751742

Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath 07436 040094

“It will mean that anyone trying to contact the hospital by phone to reach a loved one or ward team will not be able to reach the two hospitals at this time.

“St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and Worthing Hospital are also affected to a lesser degree but are working to support the Royal Sussex County and Princess Royal hospitals and so are under considerable pressure as a result.

“Declaring a critical incident allows staff to focus on the needs of their patients and for the trust to seek support from local partners.

“The disruption is widespread and frontline teams are affected.

“Bringing IT systems back to normal is a priority and teams are working to do that this evening.

“We will update everyone further in due course.”