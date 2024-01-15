An all new gym is set to open next week at Saltdean Lido, the latest addition to the historic building after major renovation works.

The gym will offer a schedule of exercise classes, including yoga, Zumba and circuits, with junior, adult and concession memberships.

There are no changing rooms or showers in the building, although gym users can use the pool changing rooms and showers.

The café, which is planned to open in early spring, will provide refreshments for gym users.

Saltdean Lido says on its website: “The gym will be a welcoming environment, a place to train and exercise, but also unwind, socialise, and recharge.

“We’re aiming to promote physical activity in a safe, functional, and comfortable environment, with an enjoyable atmosphere.

“We will offer a variety of exercise classes suitable for all ages and abilities.

Instructors and an induction will be available at the gym, which as a £20 joining fee as well as pay-as-you-go options.

The gym will be open from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday opening hours planned for the “near future”.

The opening of the new gym follows a major restoration and renovation of the Grade II* listed building, which saw its classic neon lights switched on before Christmas.

The finished works will see a ballroom and public library also added to the facilities at the lido.