A weedkiller linked with cancer will be used on the pavements of Brighton and Hove again this year after Labour u-turned on an election pledge.

When Labour was last in power in 2019, councillors voted to stop using glysophate on council-owned land.

But next week, this decision is set to be reversed, despite the 2023 Brighton and Hove Labour manifesto saying it would maintain the ban.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s environment lead, said: “In our manifesto, we committed to tackling the weeds that have been allowed to grow wildly out of control on our pavements and roads for years.

“They present a trip hazard and render pavements inaccessible to many residents, including wheelchair users, parents and carers with buggies, and people with visual and mobility impairments. We simply cannot continue as we are.

“Even if we were able to resource manual removal on the scale required, we would only be taking off foliage above the surface. Roots would continue to grow, and the problem would continue to get worse year on year.

“We have thoroughly evaluated all of the alternatives and have concluded that we now have no choice but to act.

“However, we have gone above and beyond and found a safer and more environmentally friendly method. The ‘controlled droplet’ approach uses less active ingredient, greatly reduces the risk of drift and run-off and will therefore have a far less significant impact on biodiversity than a conventional application.

“This will be limited to pavements and roads only, and we will not be returning to the use of herbicides in any of our parks or green spaces.

“As we have explored the options to tackle the city’s weeds issue, we have consulted with other local authorities. Those using the controlled droplet option and report that it is just as effective as the conventional method, which is of course very encouraging.

“Any use of herbicide will be done on a trial basis and kept under review to unsure it is effective and provides good value for money for residents, and we will continue to look for alternatives as they become available.”

Papers due to go before the City Environment, South Downs and The Sea Committee next Tuesday say the controlled droplet approach could be used from 2025, but until then, the weedkiller would be sprayed as before.

The report also recommends that the council continues the current policy to not use glyphosate in the city’s parks and open spaces where there are playgrounds, leisure activities and dog walkers.

The exception to this is when it is used to manage invasive species, which is already the case within the existing policy.