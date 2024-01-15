Brighton and Hove Albion are again due to travel to the lowest-ranked team left in the Women’s FA Cup after the fifth round draw this evening (Monday 15 January).

The Seagulls face Wolverhampton Wanderers, currently fifth in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division – one of two third-tier leagues.

Wolves booked their place in the last 16 after something of an upset, with a 2-1 win away to second-tier Reading.

The trip to Wolves comes as Brighton’s reward for a 6-0 demolition of fifth-tier Luton Town at Sharpenhoe Road yesterday.

The fifth round draw was made live on BBC Radio 5 Live this evening and will mean that Melissa Phillips’s squad face a trip to the Midlands on the second weekend in February.

The tie of the round pits Arsenal at home to Manchester City while holders Chelsea – who won the trophy for the third time in a row last season – host Crystal Palace, currently chasing promotion from the Women’s Championship.

Before then, Albion have three Women’s Super League (WSL) fixtures scheduled as well as a League Cup tie at Charlton Athletic.

Next up, Brighton are due to play bottom of the table Bristol City at the Broadfield Stadium, Crawley, at 2pm next Sunday (21 January).

Their trip to Charlton is on Wednesday 24 January before they host WSL defending champions Chelsea at the Broadfield Stadium at 5.30pm on Saturday 27 January.

Before facing Wolves, the Seagulls also have a trip booked to play Manchester United in the WSL at noon on Sunday 4 February.