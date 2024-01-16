A man has helped launched a water safety campaign after his father drowned in the sea three years ago.

Robbie Jones released a film with the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) about the “devastating impact” of the loss of his father on the anniversary of his death.

Gareth Jones, 69, did not return from his walk with the family dog, Connie, in Hove, East Sussex on January 16, 2021 and CCTV confirmed the pair had gone into the water.

Despite rescue efforts by the RNLI, coastguard, Sussex Police and others, they were not found and their deaths were confirmed three days later.

Mr Jones said: “I lost my rock that night, at just 24 years old I lost the guy I could talk to about anything and get crucial life advice. My dad was everything to me and to our family.

“Dads die, but they aren’t meant to drown. And not so young.

“I don’t want anyone else to ever have to go through that and if talking about it can help, then it is important I do it.”

The film shows Mr Jones tell his story of losing his dad, and hopes to educate people about the dangers of open water in bad weather.

The 27-year-old added: “It is my way of honouring him and making something positive out of the worst thing to happen.”

Members of HM Coastguard, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the RNLI were involved in making the film.

NWSF Chair and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Dawn Whittaker said: “We want to thank Robbie for his willingness to talk to us about the worst moment of his life and to help to create such a powerful, and heartwrenching, film.

“We think his story will really resonate, everyone can imagine the horror of losing a parent to drowning, but no one should. We hope the film will encourage people to have conversations around water safety and share advice.”

The video is available on the #RespectTheWater website from January 16.

People are advised to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if someone is in trouble in the sea, or ask for fire and rescue service for inland water incidents.