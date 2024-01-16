A public library will open at Saltdean Lido next month following extensive refurbishment.

Saltdean’s temporary library, in a nearby cabin, will close on Monday, 29 January and relocate to inside the Grade II* listed lido building.

The new library will reopen on Tuesday, 13 February, with new furniture and a wider range of books and resources for visitors.

Regular activity sessions for families will also be held at the new library within the lido.

Councillor Leslie Pumm, chair of the Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights Committee, said: “I am very excited to welcome everyone back in the new Saltdean library and wholeheartedly thank all the staff and volunteers at Saltdean Lido who dedicated their time to restoring this fantastic community hub.

“A thank you also goes to Saltdean residents for bearing with our libraries during the refurbishment.

“The restoration of the iconic Saltdean Lido building is a true testament to the efforts of its community, and a proof that when people care about their surroundings, they can achieve wonderful things which will benefit generations.

“I am sure the new library will bring a lot of joy to the residents and we’re delighted to invite everyone to visit, have a look and browse between the shelves or meet up with a friend and take in the welcoming library atmosphere.”

The closest library to borrow from will be Rottingdean Library while the Saltdean library relocates, and residents can renew items online or by phone.

The new library will be lighter and brighter than the temporary cabin which has operated for two years.

The restoration work at Saltdean Lido began in 2022, with the most recent facility to open being a gym.

Alongside the library, an Art Deco ballroom is planned to be hired out from summer this year.