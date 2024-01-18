A man has thanked everyone who looked out for his missing parrot, Susan, and helped reunite him with the adventurous bird after she vanished from her Hangleton home on Monday.

Susan – a scaly-headed or maximilian pionus parrot – was found in Portslade, four days after going missing, despite freezing overnight temperatures.

When Portslade resident Rupert Mills found her perching on his kitchen window, he took a selfie with Susan and messaged her owner Mark Fellows, saying: “I have your parrot.”

Mr Fellows, who has had Susan for 18 months, said the ordeal was horrible but he was grateful for the help of social media, where the tale of Susan’s adventure went viral.

Mr Fellows said: “By yesterday morning, I was convinced she would have succumbed to either the cold, hunger or predators like gulls and foxes.

“I had almost given up hope when the picture of her came through on social media.

“I can’t describe the joy but there were tears.

“She was by some flats, calling out this morning, and someone saw her but had two dogs with her.

“Then she flew up to a first-floor walkway outside someone’s kitchen window.

“When the guy went out she jumped on his shoulder and he took her in.

“He called me and gave her some grapes.

“When I got there she was on his bed like a kid on a sleepover.”

The two year-old parrot escaped from home in Sherbourne Way as a friend was leaving on Monday afternoon at around 4pm.

Mr Fellows said: “Monday night was horrible. I was out looking for her and watching the temperature drop to minus four.

“On Tuesday I had to work so I had friends looking for her and I went out after work.

“The response from social media was incredible. I had one lady tell me last night her kids were looking for her on the school run.”

Local author Frances Quinn took to updating X (formerly Twitter) saying: “I know social media can be a terrible hell pit but someone on a local FB group posted on Monday that his parrot Susan had escaped.

“Today someone posted ‘Has anyone lost this parrot?’ and everyone was replying ‘It’s Susan!’

“Now she’s home and you’ve never seen a happier FB group.”