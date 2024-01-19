Gusts of up to 80mph are possible on exposed parts of the south coast in the early hours of Monday morning when Storm Isha is due to hit, The Met Office is warning.

Two wind warnings – a yellow one for Sunday from midday, and a more serious amber one from midnight to 9am on Monday morning, have been issued for the south east this morning.

The amber one says: “Very strong southwesterly winds, associated with Storm Isha, will develop across parts of Sussex and Kent during Monday morning. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely widely with 70 mph possible in a few locations.

“Along exposed coastal stretches winds may gust up to 80 mph a times. Winds will turn westerly around mid-morning on Monday and ease.”

The yellow one says: “Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into Monday across parts of England and Wales.

“Within the warning area, many places are likely to see southwesterly winds gust to around 50-60 mph and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations (e.g. coasts).

“There remains a chance of stronger winds impacting parts of this area for a time but this aspect remains uncertain with further updates to the warning to be expected over the coming days.”