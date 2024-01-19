Teachers at two schools slated for closure have voted to go on strike over job losses.

Every teacher who belongs to the National Education Union at St Bartholomew’s School in Brighton voted yes, and 90% of teachers at St Peter’s Community School in Portslade – with the other 10% not voting.

The teachers will als be joined by parents and supporters outside Hove Town Hall between 3pm-4pm on Monday as members of Brighton and Hove City Counci’s Children, Families and School’s Committee meets.

The committee is due to decide whether to begin a statutory consultation on the closure of the two schools. Strike dates will be decided in the coming weeks.

The unionis calling on the Labour administration to stick to its pre-election manifesto promise to ‘keeping schools open’ and withdraw the proposal to close the Schools as well as withdraw proposals to reduce PAN numbers in six other schools in the City.

It has called on the council to look at alternatives to closure and PAN reductions and has accused the administration of shortsightedness.

Nick Childs, NEU senior regional officer said: “These resounding ballot results indicate the depth of feeling at both schools and the sense of betrayal members feel at the way the council have behaved towards there schools.

“The closure of the schools is not necessary. Indeed, it is exceedingly short sighted.

“Pupil admission numbers have been falling in recent years, but these fluctuate over time depending on birth rates and range of other factors.

“Once a school is closed the local authority is not permitted to reopen new schools.

“Labour made a specific commitment to ‘keeping schools open’ in their 2023 manifesto. Once elected they appear to have backtracked on their commitment within months.

“Both schools provide and excellent education to their respective communities and we appeal to the council to listen to teachers, parents and the local communities and withdraw these damaging and unnecessary proposals immediately.”