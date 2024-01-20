The number of student homes has reached a new high in Brighton and Hove, according to a report to councillors.

The report estimated that there would be 5,996 properties solely occupied by students in Brighton and Hove in the 2024-25 financial year. The number excludes halls of residence.

The figures are significantly higher than in the current 2023-24 financial year when 4,766 homes were occupied solely by students.

But a new approach, with individual rooms in student accommodation rated as separate properties, means that figures are not directly comparable with previous years.

Student housing is exempt from council tax and the forecast was included in the report as officials calculated how many households would be expected to pay council tax next year.

There was a previous high of almost 5,400 houses exempt from council tax in 2020-21.

Student housing figures fell in 2021-22 to 5,098, with the drop linked to the coronavirus pandemic, and there were fewer again, with 4,950 in the current financial year.

Fewer international students moved to or stayed in Brighton during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Brighton and Hove City Council report said: “This is a significant increase compared with 2023-24 and is due to new student accommodation built within the city being added to the valuation list and the valuation methodology where individual bedrooms are now rated as separate properties.

“This means comparing growth in student properties across years is not on a consistent basis.”

Students living in a shared house have to apply for an exemption from paying council tax. Halls of residence are automatically excluded from the council tax base.

The report is due to be presented to the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee at Hove Town Hall on Thursday 25 January. The meeting is scheduled to start at 4pm and to be webcast on the council’s website.