Listen up Blitz kids…the Venus Fly Trap have announced a series of live concert dates throughout the country, kicking off in Bournemouth on 16th February, Brighton 17th February, London 30th March, Bedford 5th April, Northampton 11th April and Leicester 4th May.

The local FREE ENTRY concert will be taking place in the heart of the Hanover district of town at The Greys, which is located at 105 Southover Street, Brighton, BN2 9UA. The night (Saturday 17th February) will kick off at 8pm with a whole host of to die for tunes from Blitz DJ’s. Fans can expect to hear classic cuts from 1970s/80s Glam/Punk/New Wave/Post Punk/Synth/New Romantic/Alternative from the likes of T.Rex, Roxy Music, Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols, The Clash, Buzzcocks, The Jam, Generation X, Joy Division, Echo & The Bunnymen, U2, The B-52’s, Blondie, Soft Cell, OMD, New Order, Adam Ant, Gary Numan, Specials, Siouxsie & The Banshees, The Cure, Smiths and much more…

The Venus Fly Trap will be playing a circa 45 minute live set during the evening. Pulse Magazine remarked about one of their live performances thus:

“Another band with Sci-fi leanings are Northampton’s darkwave duo VENUS FLY TRAP. Like an uninvited guest they knock on your cranium with insanely catchy riffs and once inside they’re not leaving. Opening with their 1986 debut single, the addictive ‘Morphine’, vocalist Alex Novak and guitarist Andy Denton share an undeniable chemistry as a punchy ‘Sabotage’ follows along with the car crash that is ‘James Dean’. Latest single ‘Vitesse’ gets an airing and, despite the decades that separate these songs, it’s a really cohesive gig. Two choice covers close their set, first Suicides ‘Rocket USA’ and then the Cramps ‘Human Fly’. VFT have been quite active recently and it’s paying off with some really tight performances and tonight’s gig makes them many new admirers.”

A good place to start with the Venus Fly Trap is to check out their two compilation albums – these being ‘Time Lapse 1989​-​1994’ and ‘Time Lapse 1995​-​2010’.

Find out more by visiting www.spiralarchive.com.