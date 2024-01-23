A 60-year-old cyclist was left with a serious leg injury after crashing with a van.

New Church Road was closed for almost two hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to New Church Road at around 8.30am this morning (23 January) to a report of a collision between a van and a bicycle.

“A woman in her 60s who was riding the bicycle was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with a serious leg injury.

“No arrests were made.

“The road has now reopened.”