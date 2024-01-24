Chastity Belt are tried-and-true legends of the Seattle scene. For more than a decade, the band has created scrappy, clever noise pop, frequently laced with homages to the Pacific Northwest. The act’s latest single, ‘I-90 Bridge’, presents reflective lyrics about growing older amidst local change rest atop a nostalgic, dreamy instrumental. The song is outwardly breezy, but underlined by pensive sincerity—quintessential Chastity Belt. It’s accompanied by a hazy video shot on drummer Gretchen Grimm’s camcorder, captured as they biked around Seattle at dusk – watch HERE. ‘I-90 Bridge’ arrives ahead of the album ‘Live Laugh Love’, which is out 29th March 2024 via Suicide Squeeze Records – Pre-order your copy HERE.

‘Live Laugh Love’ tracklist:

1. ‘Hollow’

2. ‘Funny’

3. ‘Clumsy’

4. ‘It’s Cool’

5. ‘Kool-Aid’

6. ‘Chemtrails’

7. ‘Blue’

8. ‘Tethered’

9. ‘I-90 Bridge’

10. ‘Laugh’

11. ‘Like That’

Chastity Belt consists of Lydia Lund (vocals, guitar), Julia Shapiro (guitar), Annie Truscott (bass) and Gretchen Grimm (drums) are also set to tour the UK this June with the opening night here in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin, followed by shows in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol & London – see dates below:

UK tour dates:

June 8 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

June 9 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

June 11 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

June 12 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

June 13 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

June 14 – London, UK @ Village Underground

Chastity Belt concert tickets for their Brighton concert can be purchased from Love Thy Neighbour promoters HERE and from Fatsoma HERE.

All Chastity Belt concert tickets can be purchased HERE.

www.chastitybeltmusic.com