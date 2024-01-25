A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a woman and her partner accused of manslaughter over the death of their baby daughter whose remains were found in Brighton.

The jury of five men and seven women was sworn in at the Central Criminal Court – better known as the Old Bailey – in London this morning (Thursday 25 January).

The jury members were chosen a week ago and were expected to be sworn in at the Old Bailey yesterday.

Judge Mark Lucraft, the Recorder of London, told them that the case had been unavoidably held up by technical issues.

Tom Little is expected to open the case for the prosecution shortly.

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, face trial after baby Victoria was found dead at an allotment in Brighton last March.

They are charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of the girl between Wednesday 4 January and Monday 27 February last year.

The pair also face charges of perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The defendants, of no fixed address, have denied the charges against them.

Judge Lucraft told jurors last week that the trial was expected to take until Friday 8 March.