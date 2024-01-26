The Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council has hit back after a long-serving Green councillor complained about poor behaviour at meetings.

Councillor Bella Sankey spoke out after meeting papers published this week included a formal letter from Green councillor Sue Shanks to the council’s interim chief executive Will Tuckley.

Councillor Shanks called for a review into the handling of complaints about behaviour by members of the council and cited “shouting, finger pointing and barracking”.

The letter is due to be considered next week at a meeting of the council’s Audit and Standards Committee.

Councillor Sankey said: “Of course we must have respectful dialogue but I’m genuinely incredulous at this letter from Green councillor, Sue Shanks.

“At the last full council meeting she took a photo of me arranging childcare for my children and put it on Twitter accusing me of not paying attention.

“She since deleted the tweet – presumably because she recognised it was not an appropriate way to treat a woman in public life.

“If Councillor Shanks wants to improve respectful dialogue, I suggest she audit her own party.

“Green activists and former Green Brighton and Hove councillors troll and harass me on social media, including with personal abuse.

“I’m also baffled by the timing of this letter as only last week the Green group leader, Steve Davis, publicly shared a hysterical comparison between the Labour Party and the National Front.”

“For context, the specific example Councillor Shanks refers to in her letter, of a member calling another member a ‘disgusting woman’ at (a meeting of the) full council, was in response to Conservative Councillor Anne Meadows dismissing the Labour notice of motion on prioritising domestic abuse victims in housing allocation policy and minimising modern-day domestic violence.

“Councillor Amanda Grimshaw, who was responding for Labour, has spoken openly about her personal experience of fleeing domestic abuse.

“Her response to Councillor Meadows trying to shut down the Labour notice of motion was therefore in that context and reflects the distressing impact Councillor Meadows’s comments had.”

Councillor Meadows herself said that she had found that there was little point in making complaints because they were often just dismissed.

She said: “The one thing I notice is that the behaviour of Labour councillors is increasingly bordering on abuse. It will only get worse and it will be a big problem for any other group on the council.

“I am thinking of doing YouTube videos to show the contempt and arrogance Labour councillors show anyone with a different viewpoint to them.”

She said that instead of having a debate with respect for others’ opinions, “it is becoming a free-for-all.”

If this was shown to the public, it could bring home a “lack of integrity”, she said. The behaviour “would bring the council into disrepute”.

Councillor Meadows added that, earlier this week, members of the public brought their concerns about proposed school closures to the council’s Children, Families and Schools Committee.

But some of them were shown contempt, she said, adding: “I felt it was disgusting.”