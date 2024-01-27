The problems with Brighton and Hove’s rubbish and recycling service were the result of decades of issues, opposition councillors said.

Green councillor Sue Shanks and Conservative leader Alistair McNair wanted recognition of the historic issues at the in-house refuse and recycling service at a meeting of the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee.

During the meeting yesterday (Thursday 27 January), councillors unanimously agreed to adopt all 10 recommendations made by the independent barrister Aileen McColgan.

She wrote a report setting out whistleblower claims about violence and intimidation at the Brighton and Hove City Council depot, in Hollingdean, where there was a toxic culture and “unacceptable conduct”.

Work is already under way to make changes to the disciplinary appeals process, removing panels of councillors – or “member appeal panels” – by the summer. There were claims that politicians had undermined management disciplinary decisions.

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that problems with refuse and recycling dated back to 1999.

She recalled a strike under the Conservatives in 2009 and industrial unrest linked with equal pay during her first term as a councillor under the 2011 Green administration.

Councillor Shanks called for a report on what was happening in terms of culture change and the action plan, particularly in terms of representation by the GMB union.

She said: “In terms of collusion, it’s very clear that councillors were on panels which did not discipline people properly.

“People felt they had power. The union felt they had power to do what they liked. Certainly, in terms of bullying, I personally experienced that from union officers and so did many councillors over the years.

“That’s part of our responsibility. I feel it has been difficult in the culture we had to just try to stand up to that bullying within the depot and more widely.”

Conservative councillor Alistair McNair backed Councillor Shanks and said that councillors must be part of the culture change along with the union and staff.

Councillor McNair said: “The failings of the council have been over many years and we should make that clear and all parties perhaps have been party of this.

“It’s very good to see collections seem to be improving. It’s only six months. We need to see long term. I imagine a culture change will take a very long time.”

Labour councillor Jacob Taylor said that the interim chief executive Will Tuckley and council leader Bella Sankey had both recognised the long-standing issues.

He said: “If we can’t get those public services right then there’s no point in the Labour Party and there’s no point in believing in public services.

“It is vital we commissioned this report and we’re taking the action that flows from it because the behaviour and activities outlined in the report are not in line with Labour values or the values of this city.”

Councillor Taylor said that the public were aware there were deep issues at Cityclean and were happy to see the council taking action and they were now seeing the benefits.

Councillor Sankey shared an email that she had received that day on the improvements to the Cityclean service.

The email said: “For the past two decades I have seen communal bins overflowing and recycling strewn about my local streets.

“With two bins outside my back door and four recycling bins, I have often had to step over unspeakable filth to get to my flat.

“The problem always peaked at Christmas and new year but lo! What has happened! Bins emptied, spilt stuff swept up and all looking good.”

She said that, in her role as leader, she had visited the Hollingdean depot regularly, as had Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, who chairs the council’s City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee.

Councillor Sankey said: “Earlier this week, I spent time at the workshop and with the team that manages our fleet.

“Last week I went out on a streets round in East Brighton and was deeply impressed with the quality of the work being done, the hard graft involved and the commitment and dedication of the team.

“I am excited about the plans we have to improve recycling rates in the city and to make further progress on the quality of the services to residents.”

The inquiry, employing a senior barrister and the resulting reports had cost the council £226,253.

During the eight-week inquiry, more than 70 witnesses provided evidence that detailed accounts of sexual harassment, racism, disability discrimination, bullying and intimidation at Cityclean’s Hollingdean depot.

An unspecified number of people have been subject to disciplinary action since the McColgan report was completed.