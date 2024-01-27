Brighton and Hove Albion compete in the FA Cup 4th round against Sheffield United at Bramhall Lane this afternoon (Saturday 27 January).

Bart Verbruggen and Igor Julio return to the starting line up in a strong Albion side, cementing Robert De Zerbi’s desire to win the FA Cup after the run to the semi-finals last season.

New signing Ivo Grbic makes his debut between the sticks for the hosts. The Croatian has joined from another side that play in red and white, Atletico Madrid.

At stake is a place in the last 16, with the fifth round draw due to take place at 2pm tomorrow and scheduled to be shown live on ITV.

About half the remaining sides are likely to be from outside the top flight.