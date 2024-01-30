Albion go to Kenilworth Road this evening for the first since the Johnstones Paint Trophy area final defeat on penalties in 2009.

Danny Welbeck, James Milner and Jason Steele all start with Jacob Moder again on the bench.

There is still no place in the squad Ansu Fati of Julio Enciso

Albion beat Luton 4-1 on the opening day at the Amex.